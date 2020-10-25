Brokerages Expect CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CB Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.21. CB Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CB Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CB Financial Services.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $12.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBFV. ValuEngine upgraded CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered CB Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

In other CB Financial Services news, Director John J. Lacarte acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $219,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Charles R. Guthrie acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,750.00. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 38,488 shares of company stock worth $721,489. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 206.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

CBFV opened at $20.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. CB Financial Services has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $30.95. The firm has a market cap of $111.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.75.

CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

