-$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) to report earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the highest is ($0.24). Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 174.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.52). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.11 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on XHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

XHR stock opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $22.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.06.

In related news, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,019.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,116,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,576,000 after buying an additional 920,088 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,365,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,740,000 after buying an additional 75,563 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 10.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 581,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after buying an additional 54,204 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 77.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 432,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 188,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 394,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.