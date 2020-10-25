Brokerages Expect argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) to Post -$3.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) will post earnings of ($3.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for argenx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.94) and the lowest is ($3.94). The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full year earnings of ($11.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.08) to ($8.49). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($11.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.83) to ($9.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for argenx.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($3.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($1.16).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARGX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of argenx from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of argenx from $245.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on argenx from $265.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $257.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of argenx from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.59.

argenx stock opened at $250.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.94 and a beta of 1.00. argenx has a 52-week low of $103.75 and a 52-week high of $284.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 10.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,677,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,593,000 after acquiring an additional 426,448 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its position in shares of argenx by 840.0% during the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 470,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,858,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in argenx by 1,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,840,000 after buying an additional 365,000 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in argenx by 2,157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 140,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,602,000 after buying an additional 134,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in argenx by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 465,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,737,000 after buying an additional 100,414 shares during the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

