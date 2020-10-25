Brokerages Expect FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.86 Per Share

Brokerages expect that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.86) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.97) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.75). FibroGen reported earnings per share of ($0.57) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.77) to ($1.72). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FibroGen.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.31). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 287.01% and a negative return on equity of 60.97%. The firm had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 77.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of FibroGen from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FibroGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

In other FibroGen news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,070 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $133,944.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 272,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,877,220.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 10,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $508,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,970,662.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,175 in the last 90 days. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in FibroGen by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FibroGen by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in FibroGen by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in FibroGen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 22,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in FibroGen by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $42.60 on Thursday. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $51.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.11 and a 200-day moving average of $40.76. The company has a current ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.62.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FibroGen (FGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.