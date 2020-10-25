argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$3.06 Per Share

Brokerages predict that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) will post ($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for argenx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.94) and the highest is ($1.94). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year earnings of ($11.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.08) to ($8.49). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($11.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.83) to ($9.14). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow argenx.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($3.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by ($1.16).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARGX shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $265.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $258.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on argenx in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $257.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.59.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $250.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.85. argenx has a 12 month low of $103.75 and a 12 month high of $284.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,677,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,593,000 after acquiring an additional 426,448 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its position in shares of argenx by 840.0% in the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 470,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,858,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of argenx by 27.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 465,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,737,000 after purchasing an additional 100,414 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of argenx by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 453,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,131,000 after purchasing an additional 46,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in argenx by 1,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,840,000 after purchasing an additional 365,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

