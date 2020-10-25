Analysts Anticipate Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Will Post Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the lowest is $1.44. Keysight Technologies posted earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Keysight Technologies.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.42 million. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $107.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.24 and a 200-day moving average of $98.78. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $77.93 and a 52 week high of $110.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keysight Technologies (KEYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.