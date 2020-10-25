$1.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the lowest is $1.44. Keysight Technologies posted earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.42 million. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 26,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,155,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 246,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,817,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $107.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $77.93 and a 1-year high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

