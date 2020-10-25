Cerebellum GP LLC Buys Shares of 1,352 Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

WBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.11.

Webster Financial stock opened at $33.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.79 and a 200 day moving average of $27.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.65. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $54.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $294.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

