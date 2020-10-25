Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,020 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.1% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after buying an additional 704,255 shares during the period. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,044,131,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Amazon.com by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 684,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 337,591 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 153.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,162 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $251,500,000 after purchasing an additional 263,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,204.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,177.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,848.15. The stock has a market cap of $1,605.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Amazon.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,600.00 price target (up previously from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,440.47.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,303.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

