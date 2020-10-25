Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Purchases 89 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 77.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.4% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,044,131,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 684,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 337,591 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 153.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,162 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $251,500,000 after purchasing an additional 263,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after acquiring an additional 212,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,204.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,177.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,848.15. The firm has a market cap of $1,605.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,500.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,440.47.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

