Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 113 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.7% of Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DRH Investments Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Amazon.com by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $275,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,541,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,204.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,177.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2,848.15. The company has a market cap of $1,605.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,675.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,440.47.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.