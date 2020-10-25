American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Director Sells $10,465.00 in Stock

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Director Timothy J. Landon sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $10,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,120.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:APEI opened at $29.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $437.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.37. American Public Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $41.09.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $82.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.50 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 4.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

APEI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub cut American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Public Education from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 9.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 3.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 4.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 12.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.