Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Lam Research by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.6% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $739,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total value of $3,421,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 5,293 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.52, for a total value of $2,035,264.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,111 shares of company stock valued at $17,753,830. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lam Research from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Lam Research from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Lam Research from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $434.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.67.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $353.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $334.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.17. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $387.70. The company has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 20.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

