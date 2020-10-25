Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) PT Raised to $58.00

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.25% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RHI. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $51.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.19. Robert Half International has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $63.84.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc Morial sold 3,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $199,949.75. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Robert Half International by 57.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,797,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at about $908,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 62.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

