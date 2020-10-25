Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 20,611 Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 20,611 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 151.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the period.

GGN stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $4.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.47%.

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

