Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Stake Raised by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,365 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 294.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 765 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 294.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 918 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Union Gaming Research lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.52.

NYSE:LVS opened at $50.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 115.18 and a beta of 1.48. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $74.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.36.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

