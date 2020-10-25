Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $404,000 Stock Holdings in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) by 40.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,235 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 75,014 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 32.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 265,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 64,590 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 17.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 475,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 69,182 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $2,783,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period.

Shares of RMM opened at $16.79 on Friday. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $21.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average is $17.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a $0.0917 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th.

About RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

