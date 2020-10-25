Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,593 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sonic Fund II L.P. lifted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sonic Fund II L.P. now owns 1,634,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,650,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $1,428,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 153,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 49,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of FENC opened at $7.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average of $7.21. The company has a market cap of $199.00 million, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of -0.11. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $10.67.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.