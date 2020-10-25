Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 77 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 185.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,814,000 after purchasing an additional 481,947 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,502,000 after buying an additional 378,588 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,288,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,300,000 after buying an additional 285,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5,884.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 264,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,795,000 after acquiring an additional 260,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 309.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 154,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,596,000 after acquiring an additional 116,799 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ULTA stock opened at $235.11 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.05 and a 1-year high of $304.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $231.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.63. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $722,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,485.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.07.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

