Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Tetra Tech worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 22,511 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth about $637,000. AXA bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth about $770,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth about $1,151,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.33.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $106.54 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.61 and a 1 year high of $112.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.01.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $709.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 17,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $1,610,298.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,137,783.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 69,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.16, for a total transaction of $6,453,193.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,740,862.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,926 shares of company stock worth $11,176,171 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

