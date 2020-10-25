Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,699 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $9,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,392,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,706 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,060,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,734,000 after purchasing an additional 292,791 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,813,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,992,000 after purchasing an additional 87,735 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,753,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $341,776,000 after purchasing an additional 133,081 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,216,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $303,133,000 after purchasing an additional 682,256 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.47.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.45 per share, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX opened at $50.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of -18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.47.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

