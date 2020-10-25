Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Holdings Decreased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $9,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth $829,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,374,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth $4,109,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,832,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth $552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $947.74, for a total transaction of $947,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $933.61, for a total value of $764,626.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,310,063.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,589 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,288. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTD. Bank of America upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $756.55.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,053.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $988.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $859.28. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $579.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,078.98.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $690.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 138.77% and a net margin of 18.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.