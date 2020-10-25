Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Holdings Decreased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,264 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 33,828 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMI. CX Institutional grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 444.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 161.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $4,242,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 244,839,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,025,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William A. Smith acquired 7,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $97,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,094.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 680,233 shares of company stock worth $9,598,573. 14.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMI stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average is $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. US Capital Advisors cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

