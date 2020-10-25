STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on STM. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.06.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.95. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.38.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the second quarter worth about $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the second quarter worth about $41,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 164.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

