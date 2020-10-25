Anil Arora Sells 2,500 Shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Stock

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Director Anil Arora sold 2,500 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $204,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE ENV opened at $84.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.15. Envestnet Inc has a 12-month low of $45.53 and a 12-month high of $92.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -382.36 and a beta of 1.56.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.70 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Envestnet Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENV. UBS Group boosted their price target on Envestnet from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Envestnet from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Envestnet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,876,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,115,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,100,000 after acquiring an additional 280,021 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 465,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

