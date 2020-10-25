Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 46,990 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 542,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 15,346 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 218.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William A. Smith acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $97,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,094.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $4,242,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 244,839,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,025,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 680,233 shares of company stock valued at $9,598,573 over the last three months. 14.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMI has been the topic of several research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

KMI opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.38. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.60, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

