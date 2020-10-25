Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 51,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on HLT shares. ValuEngine raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Hilton Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.65.

NYSE:HLT opened at $94.61 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 788.42, a PEG ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.29.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.30). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 86.95%. The business had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Martin Rinck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,769 shares in the company, valued at $423,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 42,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $3,840,180.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,850.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

