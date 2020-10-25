POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. POSCO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

POSCO stock opened at $48.69 on Friday. POSCO has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $52.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.21. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.04.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 1.53%. As a group, analysts expect that POSCO will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 14.5% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of POSCO during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,154,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

