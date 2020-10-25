Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) to Hold

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Realogy Holdings Corp. is a provider of real estate services. The Company through its subsidiaries provides real estate brokerage services, relocation services, and title and settlement services. The Company’s brands and business units include Better Homes and Gardens(R) Real Estate, CENTURY 21(R), Coldwell Banker(R), Coldwell Banker Commercial(R), The Corcoran Group(R), ERA(R), Sotheby’s International Realty(R), NRT LLC, Cartus and Title Resource Group. Realogy Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zelman & Associates upgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Realogy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of Realogy stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.83. Realogy has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $13.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.30. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Realogy will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Realogy news, Director Michael J. Williams acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 102,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,076. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Realogy by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 498,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 41,005 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Realogy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Realogy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Realogy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,055,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

