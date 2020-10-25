Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 86.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $42.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of STNG opened at $10.71 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $40.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $628.36 million, a PE ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $346.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 20.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 14.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 266,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 32,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

