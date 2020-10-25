Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Price Target to $1.50

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $1.75 to $1.50 in a report released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Safe Bulkers from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. DNB Markets raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.23.

Shares of Safe Bulkers stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Safe Bulkers has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.86.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Safe Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Safe Bulkers will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SB. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 32,646 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 32.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 21,526 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 6.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 608,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 38,520 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 32.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 14,973 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 15.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares during the period. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.

