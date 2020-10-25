Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.06% from the stock’s current price.

NMM has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Navios Maritime Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.58.

Navios Maritime Partners stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $21.18. The company has a market cap of $69.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.07.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $46.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.69 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 32.80% and a positive return on equity of 2.59%. Research analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 271.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 5.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

