Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Price Target to $3.50

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $4.50 to $3.50 in a report released on Friday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.41% from the company’s current price.

NAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Nordic American Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.08.

NYSE:NAT opened at $3.17 on Friday. Nordic American Tankers has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $467.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average is $4.35.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $93.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.19 million. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Research analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 26.2% during the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,852,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,580,000 after buying an additional 592,025 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 137.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,502,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after buying an additional 870,742 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 35.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 740,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 193,877 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 124.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 711,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 394,948 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 98.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 448,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 222,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

