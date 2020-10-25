Jefferies Financial Group Lowers International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Price Target to $26.00

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 84.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on INSW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of International Seaways from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BTIG Research lowered shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of International Seaways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Seaways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Shares of INSW opened at $14.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.71. The company has a market capitalization of $395.41 million, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.86. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $31.39.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. International Seaways had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $139.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.55 million. Analysts forecast that International Seaways will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,288,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in International Seaways by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 21,694 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Seaways by 2,941.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 311,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 301,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in International Seaways by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 11,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in International Seaways by 321.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.