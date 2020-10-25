GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Price Target Cut to $4.00

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) had its target price dropped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $4.25 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

GLOP has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on GasLog Partners from $5.50 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GasLog Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.21.

NYSE:GLOP opened at $3.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.09. The stock has a market cap of $175.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 3.28. GasLog Partners has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $20.58.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 15.08% and a negative net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $84.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.57 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 4.0% during the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 108,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 844,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 139,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of October 30, 2019, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

