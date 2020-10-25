GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) PT Lowered to $4.50

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note issued on Friday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 55.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. DNB Markets raised shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.70 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of GasLog from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GasLog has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.93.

GLOG stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $274.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.28. GasLog has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $158.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.91 million. GasLog had a negative net margin of 20.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GasLog will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GasLog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in GasLog by 70.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new position in GasLog during the second quarter worth $45,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in GasLog during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in GasLog by 50.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,556 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

