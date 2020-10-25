Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) PT Lowered to $1.50 at Jefferies Financial Group

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.91% from the stock’s current price.

DSX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Pareto Securities downgraded Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Diana Shipping presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.71.

Diana Shipping stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.52. The firm has a market cap of $126.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.25. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.15.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $37.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.94 million. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 67.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 17,111 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 479.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,579 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 135,367 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 429,698 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 60,058 shares during the period. 25.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

