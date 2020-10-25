KeyCorp Increases Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Price Target to $97.00

Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $78.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DNKN. BofA Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

Shares of DNKN stock opened at $88.79 on Friday. Dunkin' Brands Group has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $89.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.35.

Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Dunkin' Brands Group had a net margin of 16.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.22%. The business had revenue of $287.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dunkin' Brands Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at $546,076.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Raskopf sold 46,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $3,194,837.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,724.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,742,991 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group by 175.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group by 266.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

