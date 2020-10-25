GAP (NYSE:GPS) PT Raised to $23.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GPS. Citigroup raised GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on GAP from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on GAP from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GAP in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on GAP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.37.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. GAP had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that GAP will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $647,471.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,554.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $436,052.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GAP in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in GAP by 45,000.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in GAP by 190.7% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in GAP by 2,848.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in GAP by 295.0% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

