JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK)

Equities research analysts at JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.80% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist raised shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $62.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. Shutterstock has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $62.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.69.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $159.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.97 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $92,914.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 2,064,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $95,604,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,937,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,576,986.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,172,188 shares of company stock valued at $101,126,778. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 330.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 368,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,872,000 after purchasing an additional 282,531 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 99.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 248,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 123,870 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the third quarter worth $6,134,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,286,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,967,000 after acquiring an additional 97,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 168.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 54,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

