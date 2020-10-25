Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Now Covered by BNP Paribas

Research analysts at BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK) in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PUK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Prudential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of PUK stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.39 and a 200-day moving average of $29.04. Prudential has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $42.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Prudential by 210.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,012,000 after acquiring an additional 246,676 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential by 1.0% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 630,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Prudential by 11.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 613,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,646,000 after purchasing an additional 61,768 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential by 56.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 859,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,096,000 after purchasing an additional 311,299 shares in the last quarter. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

