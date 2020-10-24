Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.16 Million Stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 27.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,745 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,818,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $547,549,000 after buying an additional 179,263 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 134.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,718,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $195,849,000 after acquiring an additional 984,331 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 21.5% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,668,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,086,000 after acquiring an additional 294,903 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,058,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 985,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $112,298,000 after purchasing an additional 29,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 10,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 58,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $6,458,155.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,024,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 396,430 shares of company stock worth $47,039,374. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $127.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $131.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 34.15%.

DGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.37.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

