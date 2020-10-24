Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $36,000 Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 55.9% in the third quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 23,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 33.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL opened at $235.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.54, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.72. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $235.84.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.70.

In other news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total transaction of $824,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $9,286,434.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,773,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 372,567 shares of company stock worth $81,248,019. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

