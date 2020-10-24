Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 4,914 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,914 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 132.9% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 333 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 53.8% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 58,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $6,458,155.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,803 shares in the company, valued at $14,024,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 291,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $35,039,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,569,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 396,430 shares of company stock worth $47,039,374 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DGX. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BofA Securities raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.37.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $127.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.37 and a 200-day moving average of $113.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $131.81.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

