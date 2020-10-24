Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by BLB&B Advisors LLC

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.5% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,204.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,595.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,177.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,848.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3,860.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,440.47.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

