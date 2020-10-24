Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $370,000 in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Snap by 4.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 104,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Snap by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Snap by 14.1% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Snap during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $164,518.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,398,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,835,240.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,594.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,032,705 shares of company stock worth $115,599,148.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Snap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Snap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Snap from $21.50 to $27.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $43.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.44. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $43.19.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

