Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Snap by 109.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 940,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 491,300 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 239.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,131,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557,956 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Snap by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,504,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after acquiring an additional 100,877 shares during the period. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap stock opened at $43.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.44. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The firm had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Snap from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Snap from $25.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.50 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Snap from $21.50 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Snap from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

In other news, Director Michael Lynton sold 58,161 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $2,034,471.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,352.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 7,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $218,504.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,003,121 shares in the company, valued at $56,688,324.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,032,705 shares of company stock valued at $115,599,148.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

