International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,360 Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 47.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,372,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,104,000 after buying an additional 1,406,339 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 37.3% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,332,000 after buying an additional 677,173 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,242,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,959,000 after buying an additional 97,403 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 7.8% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,872,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,609,000 after buying an additional 134,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 16.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,784,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,303,000 after buying an additional 250,207 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $136.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.12. The stock has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kimberly Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.13.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB)

