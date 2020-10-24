Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. reduced its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 93.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,507,898 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,405,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,850 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 273.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,179,324 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $632,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,444 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,478,383 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,009,809,000 after purchasing an additional 726,720 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 247.1% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 643,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,251,000 after purchasing an additional 457,871 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 62.0% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,162,804 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,705,000 after purchasing an additional 445,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total transaction of $2,805,563.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total transaction of $540,141.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,308,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. BidaskClub lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.00.

Shares of VRTX opened at $211.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $189.35 and a 1-year high of $306.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.32.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.