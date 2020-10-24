Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Sells 290 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. decreased its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,564,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,587 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 239.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,131,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557,956 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the second quarter worth $12,299,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Snap by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,266,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,290,000 after acquiring an additional 815,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 11.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,495,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,579,000 after acquiring an additional 647,575 shares during the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $43.17 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $43.19. The stock has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average is $21.44.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. The company had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $247,890.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 258,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,889.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,594.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,032,705 shares of company stock worth $115,599,148.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

